«Թերսնման պատճառով ուշագնացության դեպքերն ավելանում են». Արցախի ՄԻՊ (տեսանյութ)

«Թերսնման պատճառով ուշագնացության դեպքերն ավելանում են». Արցախի ՄԻՊ
12:24, չորեքշաբթի, 09 օգոստոսի, 2023 թ.
Արցախի ՄԻՊ Գեղամ Ստեփանյանը տեսանյութ է տարածել սոցկայքի իր էջում՝ հայտնելով, որ մարդկանց առողջական վիճակի ամենօրյա վատթարացման և թերսնման պատճառով ուշագնացության դեպքերը շարունակում են աճել։
Due to the daily worsening of people's health conditions & malnutrition, the cases of fainting continue to increase. Cases of fainting are recorded every day. The deepening humanitarian crisis in Artsakh makes the irreversible consequences of malnutrition and hunger more visible. pic.twitter.com/sW5nuWChrg
