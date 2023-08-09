«Թերսնման պատճառով ուշագնացության դեպքերն ավելանում են». Արցախի ՄԻՊ (տեսանյութ)

Խնդրում ենք սպասել...
Այսօր`  չորեքշաբթի, 09 օգոստոսի, 2023 թ.
Արտարժույթի փոխարժեքն ըստ ԿԲ`  
ԱՄՆ դոլլար
386.46,  
Եվրոպական Եվրո
423.29,  
Ռուսական ռուբլի
4.03,  
Ֆունտ ստերլինգ
491.54

Համացանց

«Թերսնման պատճառով ուշագնացության դեպքերն ավելանում են». Արցախի ՄԻՊ

12:24, չորեքշաբթի, 09 օգոստոսի, 2023 թ.
«Թերսնման պատճառով ուշագնացության դեպքերն ավելանում են». Արցախի ՄԻՊ

Արցախի ՄԻՊ Գեղամ Ստեփանյանը տեսանյութ է տարածել սոցկայքի իր էջում՝ հայտնելով, որ մարդկանց առողջական վիճակի ամենօրյա վատթարացման և թերսնման պատճառով ուշագնացության դեպքերը շարունակում են աճել։

