Նիկոլ Փաշինյանն ուղիղ եթերում է 18:35, երեքշաբթի, 02 հոկտեմբերի, 2018 թ. Նիկոլ Փաշինյանն ուղիղ եթերում է:
angraget sasun,bexert trashelov karcum es vret tesq ekav,eli nuyn kotosh angraget eshn es tqem eresit grehik ararac:Bravo tikin Tamara shat hargeci dzer motecume,cavoq xelacinere durs en ekel,erkrum mnacel en datark ddumner,ev nranc hesht e vochxari pes monipulaciayi entarkel,nikole mi hay Kashperski e brnarar ev mi qani taruc nor ardyunqe kereva erkire ur gnac nra patcharov:Ag a r k a du caxrel es porcum irkri naxkin naxagahin,uremn du caxrum es qo erkrin,qo yrkri naxagan exel e qo nerkayacuciche ashxarov mek,du ete ches hargum turqn el chi hargi voch qez voch qo erkirn u droshe:
Satarum em bolor nikoli ,nerkayis hayastani hakarakordnerin,endimacoxnerin es dzer cave tanem chenkchveq dran shat chi mnacel goyatevi,shutov nikole ancyalum ke haytnvi:Nikol b o z i tula ,du indz hishacnum es en b o z i tuleqin voronq dprocum porcum en chenshumner gorcadrel sra nra vra aselov ete mer het ches uremn trac es:Yuraqanchyur vog azat e ir azat dzayne tal naxagceri handep ev du mi peslenqot mafiayi paraglux bernanum es demokratakan uxiov gorcelun:Korcanves du bernarar nikol es qez atum em,es qez dem em,es qo mahn em erazum: